Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

