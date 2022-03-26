Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00.

IART stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

