Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00.
SMAR opened at $53.34 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
