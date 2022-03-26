Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00.

SMAR opened at $53.34 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.