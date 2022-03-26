Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,210.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $11,825.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

Shares of RDI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

