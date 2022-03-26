Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £513,243.77 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total value of £513,243.77 ($675,676.37).

Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of Chemring Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.40), for a total value of £60,120 ($79,146.92).

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.33) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.50. Chemring Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 245.50 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 352.05 ($4.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £931.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHG. Barclays raised their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Chemring Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

