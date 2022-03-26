Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £513,243.77 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Lewis sold 158,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total value of £513,243.77 ($675,676.37).
Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of Chemring Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.40), for a total value of £60,120 ($79,146.92).
Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.33) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 298.50. Chemring Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 245.50 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 352.05 ($4.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £931.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.
Chemring Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
