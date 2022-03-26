Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 11,236 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

