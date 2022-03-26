Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 11,236 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.