Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $241,346.60 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $96.53 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.