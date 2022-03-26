Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $421,896.54 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

