Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $330,662.28 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $330,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.30 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.