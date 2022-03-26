Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Insider Sells 166,127 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aterian stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,601. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
About Aterian (Get Rating)
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.