Insider Buying: PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) insider Valeria Juarez purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($19,253.55).

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.74. PZ Cussons Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The firm has a market cap of £839.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is -5.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PZC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

