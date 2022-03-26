Insider Buying: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Insider Buys $31,544.64 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) insider Bertil Lindmark acquired 14,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
GLTO opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Galecto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $16.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Galecto (Get Rating)
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galecto (GLTO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.