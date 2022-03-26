Insider Buying: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Insider Buys $31,544.64 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) insider Bertil Lindmark acquired 14,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GLTO opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Galecto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

