Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 49.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, Director Gregory Cole Davis purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Sagartz purchased 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $20,363,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $8,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inotiv by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 262,728 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.