Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.44. 554,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.