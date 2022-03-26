Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after buying an additional 313,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.