Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.13 Million

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $51.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $227.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $230.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.78 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $292.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 263,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,408. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $35,679.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

