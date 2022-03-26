Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.07

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.07 and traded as high as $22.15. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 126,627 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)
Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.
