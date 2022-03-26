Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

IMVT opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

