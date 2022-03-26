Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358. Immune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immune Therapeutics (IMUN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.