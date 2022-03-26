Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Immune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358. Immune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development, approval, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

