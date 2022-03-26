iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 9.7%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,000,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,072% from the average daily volume of 85,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)
