iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Up 9.7%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,000,575 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,072% from the average daily volume of 85,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.