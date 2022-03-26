iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 40,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.70. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

