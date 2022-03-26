Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,081,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Imago BioSciences by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

