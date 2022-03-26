Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.
In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.
About Imago BioSciences (Get Rating)
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
