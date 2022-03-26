iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading Down 10.5%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 36,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 31,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.65.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHuman in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHuman in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iHuman in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iHuman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHuman in the second quarter valued at $516,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHuman Company Profile (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

