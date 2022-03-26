ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. 97,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,025. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

