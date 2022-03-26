IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research cut IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,558,000 after buying an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after purchasing an additional 192,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after purchasing an additional 352,537 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.