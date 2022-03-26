Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HYZN. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 127,961 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

