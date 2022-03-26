Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.96

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and traded as low as $20.30. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 16,346 shares traded.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

