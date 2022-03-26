Hush Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $23,538.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00473233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00098216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007184 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

