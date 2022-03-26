Huntington National Bank Sells 450 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

NYSE TRP opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

