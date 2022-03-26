Huntington National Bank Purchases 440 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 104.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

