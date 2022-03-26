Huntington National Bank Has $52,000 Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NYSE ATI opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

