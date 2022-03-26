Huntington National Bank Has $46,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,543,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $197.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.40 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.