Huntington National Bank Buys 251 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 210,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

