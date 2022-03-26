Huntington National Bank Acquires 523 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4,754.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VMware by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.39. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

