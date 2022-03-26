Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

