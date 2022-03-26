Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hubbell by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1,786.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB opened at $186.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.