HSBC Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $6.50

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

HUYA opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

