Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a growth of 404.2% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HOTH stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

