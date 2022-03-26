Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a growth of 404.2% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HOTH stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
