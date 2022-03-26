Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.66. 137,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,603. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.