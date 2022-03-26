Honest Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Honest has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $86,604.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.60 or 0.06991397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.95 or 0.99714621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

