Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Announces Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $175.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 57,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

