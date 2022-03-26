HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSVGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

HSV stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.55) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 720.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 826.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About HomeServe (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

