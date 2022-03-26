HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

HSV stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.55) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 720.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 826.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

