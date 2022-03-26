Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $630,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,484,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
