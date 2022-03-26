Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $630,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,484,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

