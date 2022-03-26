Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $418.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.