Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

