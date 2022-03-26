Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,724 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 93,735 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $64.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

