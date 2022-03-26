Hiscox’s (HSX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.95).

Shares of LON:HSX traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 960 ($12.64). The company had a trading volume of 361,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 936.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 889.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.19).

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

