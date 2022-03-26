HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

HRT opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,176,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

