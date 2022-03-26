HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $39.39.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

