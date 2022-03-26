Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,903. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

